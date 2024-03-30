Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Makes New $211,000 Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VUG. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 682,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,814,000 after buying an additional 12,224 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 801,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,244,000 after buying an additional 103,829 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $723,000. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 56,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,668,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $344.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $335.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $241.02 and a 12-month high of $348.88.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

