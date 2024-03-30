Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Makes New $214,000 Investment in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MAR opened at $252.31 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.15 and a 12-month high of $256.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.78.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 848.49% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 20.41%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MAR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marriott International from $234.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho began coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Argus upped their price target on Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.81.

In other news, insider Satyajit Anand sold 2,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.93, for a total transaction of $692,555.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,166,742.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $4,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,323 shares in the company, valued at $23,188,899.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Satyajit Anand sold 2,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.93, for a total value of $692,555.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,166,742.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,003 shares of company stock valued at $30,435,493. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

