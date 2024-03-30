Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 1,054.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,846,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,092,000 after purchasing an additional 9,906,912 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 171.1% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 5,582,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,368 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,381,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645,577 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 196.2% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,453,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,106,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE M opened at $19.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.54 and a 1-year high of $22.10. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.03 and a beta of 2.14.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.47. Macy’s had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Macy’s’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.1737 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 186.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

M has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Macy’s from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Macy’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Macy’s from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.45.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $60,656.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,937.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey Gennette sold 19,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $397,670.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,015,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,584,504.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $60,656.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,937.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,994 shares of company stock worth $3,120,008. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

