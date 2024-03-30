Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,499,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,315,000 after buying an additional 317,335 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,512,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,849,000 after buying an additional 862,050 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,801,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,863,000 after buying an additional 429,650 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,108,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,301,000 after buying an additional 33,215 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,606,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,733,000 after buying an additional 323,756 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total value of $100,600.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,967,087. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on LYV shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.40.

Live Nation Entertainment Price Performance

NYSE:LYV opened at $105.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.53 and a beta of 1.30. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $64.96 and a one year high of $107.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 118.42%. Analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

