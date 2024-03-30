Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,746 Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,746 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the third quarter worth about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Shell by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shell Stock Performance

Shell stock opened at $67.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $216.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.61. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $55.78 and a fifty-two week high of $68.74.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $80.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

