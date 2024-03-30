Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 298 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 9.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,041 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 45,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,914,000 after purchasing an additional 5,168 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 31.0% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 98,593 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,182,000 after purchasing an additional 23,318 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 7.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 10.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 555,484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $121,884,000 after purchasing an additional 51,229 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on STE shares. TheStreet upgraded STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on STERIS in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.60.

Shares of STE opened at $224.82 on Friday. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $180.54 and a 52-week high of $254.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $227.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.13. The firm has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a PE ratio of 39.37 and a beta of 0.80.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.05. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is 36.43%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

