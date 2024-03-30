Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Takes $204,000 Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 342 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $674,000. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 506 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 31,314 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,682,000 after purchasing an additional 18,323 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 25,745 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $15,359,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADBE opened at $504.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $569.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $570.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.36 billion, a PE ratio of 48.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $331.89 and a 52-week high of $638.25.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. Adobe’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.72.

In related news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,456.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,456.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total transaction of $49,727.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,162 shares of company stock worth $5,340,250. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

