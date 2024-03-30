Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,575,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,908,273,000 after purchasing an additional 659,838 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,878,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,888,300,000 after purchasing an additional 642,274 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,545,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,738,605,000 after purchasing an additional 83,915 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,158,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,456,314,000 after purchasing an additional 355,317 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $3,416,206,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

LLY opened at $777.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $739.19 billion, a PE ratio of 134.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $734.06 and a 200-day moving average of $637.99. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $334.58 and a 52-week high of $800.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $850.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. DZ Bank lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $689.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total value of $50,920,804.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,375,262,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

