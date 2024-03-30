Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mereo BioPharma Group were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000. Tejara Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 5.8% during the third quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 3,215,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after buying an additional 177,030 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $428,000. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 11.1% during the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,740,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mangrove Partners purchased a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MREO opened at $3.30 on Friday. Mereo BioPharma Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $4.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.51.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MREO. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About Mereo BioPharma Group

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumors.

