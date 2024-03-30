Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCRDF) Short Interest Up 145.4% in March

Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCRDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,767,800 shares, a growth of 145.4% from the February 29th total of 1,127,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 27,678.0 days.
Concordia Financial Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CCRDF opened at $5.13 on Friday. Concordia Financial Group has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $5.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.58.
Concordia Financial Group Company Profile
