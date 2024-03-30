Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SouthState Corp grew its position in Coterra Energy by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Coterra Energy by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Coterra Energy

In related news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $1,488,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 176,758 shares in the company, valued at $4,783,071.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $1,488,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 176,758 shares in the company, valued at $4,783,071.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $364,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

NYSE CTRA opened at $27.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.20. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.91 and a 52-week high of $29.89.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 27.48%. Equities research analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 39.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.77.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

