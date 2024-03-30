Courier Capital LLC Sells 45 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Courier Capital LLC trimmed its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,035 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,680,199 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $88,598,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287,471 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,056,013 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,763,663,000 after buying an additional 267,061 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after buying an additional 4,621,002 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $3,900,874,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,311,434 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,445,211,000 after acquiring an additional 910,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,838,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,180,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,838,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,180,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at $24,696,719.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,352 shares of company stock valued at $64,853,077. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.1 %

NVIDIA stock opened at $903.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $262.20 and a 12-month high of $974.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $772.45 and a 200 day moving average of $574.01.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The company’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $908.68.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

