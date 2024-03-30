CVA Family Office LLC Buys Shares of 522 Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WPM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth $243,010,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 245.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,530,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,086 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 41.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,787,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,641,000 after purchasing an additional 821,061 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 665.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 888,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,304,000 after purchasing an additional 772,118 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 99.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,498,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,006,000 after purchasing an additional 749,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. TD Securities upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.81.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $47.13 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $38.37 and a fifty-two week high of $52.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.07. The company has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61, a P/E/G ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.76.

Wheaton Precious Metals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.42%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

