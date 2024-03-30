CVA Family Office LLC Invests $28,000 in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 185 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in PPG Industries by 588.5% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG Industries Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:PPG opened at $144.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.13. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $120.32 and a one year high of $152.89. The stock has a market cap of $34.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on PPG. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price target (down previously from $173.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on PPG Industries from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at PPG Industries

In other PPG Industries news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $479,196.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,008,192.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

