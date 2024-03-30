CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,117 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,162,626 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,180,295,000 after buying an additional 485,744 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,877,387 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,862,804,000 after buying an additional 855,269 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,128,984,000 after buying an additional 3,311,928 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 29.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,487,238 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,919,159,000 after buying an additional 6,194,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 103,371.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after buying an additional 15,532,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.21.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $79.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.51. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $64.41 and a 1 year high of $83.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 41.18%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

