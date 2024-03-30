Cybin Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN) Short Interest Update

Cybin Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,050,000 shares, an increase of 146.5% from the February 29th total of 9,350,000 shares. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cybin by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 175,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 39,955 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cybin by 301.7% in the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 58,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44,046 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cybin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cybin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Cybin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 17.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of CYBN stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.38. Cybin has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $0.74.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Cybin in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.
Cybin Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics. The company's development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat major depressive and alcohol use disorders; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for treating generalized anxiety disorders; and CYB005, a phenethylamine derivative, which in preclinical stage to treat neuroinflammation.
