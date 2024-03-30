Cybin Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN) Short Interest Update

Cybin Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,050,000 shares, an increase of 146.5% from the February 29th total of 9,350,000 shares. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Cybin

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cybin by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 175,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 39,955 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cybin by 301.7% in the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 58,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44,046 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cybin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cybin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Cybin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 17.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cybin Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of CYBN stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.38. Cybin has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $0.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cybin ( NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts predict that Cybin will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Cybin in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Cybin Company Profile

Cybin Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics. The company's development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat major depressive and alcohol use disorders; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for treating generalized anxiety disorders; and CYB005, a phenethylamine derivative, which in preclinical stage to treat neuroinflammation.

