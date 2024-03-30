Dassault Aviation société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Short Interest Up 155.6% in March

Dassault Aviation société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 155.6% from the February 29th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.5 days.

Dassault Aviation société anonyme Stock Performance

DUAVF opened at $229.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $199.14 and a 200 day moving average of $198.15. Dassault Aviation société anonyme has a 52-week low of $164.70 and a 52-week high of $230.15.

Dassault Aviation société anonyme Company Profile

Dassault Aviation société anonyme designs and manufactures military aircraft, business jets, and space systems in France, the Americas, and internationally. It offers Rafale, a multirole fighter aircraft; nEUROn, an unmanned combat drone; falcon business jets; and falcon aircraft for maritime surveillance, intelligence, and medical evacuation missions.

