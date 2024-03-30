Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $2,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 3,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.36, for a total transaction of $467,843.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 275,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,497,943.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 133,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total transaction of $17,306,953.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,825,916.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 3,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.36, for a total value of $467,843.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 275,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,497,943.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 816,027 shares of company stock worth $102,761,314. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $123.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,030.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.60 and a 52-week high of $138.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.19.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $589.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.73 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 3.79% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

DDOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Datadog from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Datadog from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.18.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

