David Michael Barrett Sells 54,685 Shares of Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) CEO David Michael Barrett sold 54,685 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total value of $95,151.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,324,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,522.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David Michael Barrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 25th, David Michael Barrett sold 85,730 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total value of $151,742.10.

On Friday, March 22nd, David Michael Barrett sold 83,289 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total value of $151,585.98.

On Wednesday, March 20th, David Michael Barrett sold 11,627 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total value of $22,207.57.

On Monday, March 18th, David Michael Barrett sold 81,301 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.86, for a total value of $151,219.86.

On Friday, March 15th, David Michael Barrett sold 80,082 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total value of $157,761.54.

On Monday, March 11th, David Michael Barrett sold 7,311 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total value of $15,645.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXFY opened at $1.84 on Friday. Expensify, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $8.69. The stock has a market cap of $129.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average of $2.36.

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Expensify had a negative return on equity of 41.91% and a negative net margin of 27.70%. The firm had revenue of $35.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Expensify from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Expensify by 117.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Expensify in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expensify in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Expensify in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Expensify in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

