Dawn M. Brockman Sells 224 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Stock

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total transaction of $97,245.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,159.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $438.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.85 and a 12 month high of $440.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $405.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $368.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.94 EPS. Analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $394.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $428.83.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

