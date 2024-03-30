Day & Ennis LLC Has $9.33 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Day & Ennis LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,342 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 3.3% of Day & Ennis LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $9,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,115,000 after purchasing an additional 23,529,155 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,801,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,320,000 after buying an additional 2,171,651 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,454,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,711,000 after buying an additional 702,393 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,759,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,210,000 after buying an additional 429,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,429,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,746,000 after acquiring an additional 519,561 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $76.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.11. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.61 and a 1 year high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

