Day & Ennis LLC Increases Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Day & Ennis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,309 shares during the period. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Day & Ennis LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $4,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA TFLO opened at $50.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.60. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.37 and a 12-month high of $50.76.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

