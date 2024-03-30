Day & Ennis LLC Sells 15,541 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Day & Ennis LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 212,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,541 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $9,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $45.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.79. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $42.56 and a 12 month high of $46.58.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1503 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

