Day & Ennis LLC Sells 178 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Day & Ennis LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises about 1.7% of Day & Ennis LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $75.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.20. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $70.43 and a one year high of $77.71.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.