Day & Ennis LLC Sells 19,592 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Day & Ennis LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,592 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises 2.3% of Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Day & Ennis LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $6,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 34.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $266,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of EFG stock opened at $103.79 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

