Day & Ennis LLC Sells 8,885 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Day & Ennis LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,885 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Day & Ennis LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $7,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 78.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 17,015 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $16,807,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 450,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,667,000 after purchasing an additional 55,103 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $54.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.76.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.