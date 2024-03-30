Deborah Clifford Sells 5,553 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stock

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.01, for a total transaction of $1,443,835.53. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,387,662.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $260.42 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.38 and a twelve month high of $279.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $55.70 billion, a PE ratio of 61.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.72.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 75.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $232.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $276.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 115 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

