DeDora Capital Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

DeDora Capital Inc. lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,475 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.3% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navalign LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Francis Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 4,203 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 2,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $661,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total transaction of $59,334.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at $3,805,628.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total value of $59,334.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at $3,805,628.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 263,312 shares of company stock valued at $37,268,315 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOG. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.33.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $152.26 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.29 and a 52-week high of $155.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

