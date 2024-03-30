Dennis J. Fitzsimons Sells 2,000 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) Director Dennis J. Fitzsimons sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $341,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,054,452.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NXST stock opened at $172.29 on Friday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.30 and a 12 month high of $187.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.14.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by ($1.10). Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is 70.20%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NXST. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.83.

Institutional Trading of Nexstar Media Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 632.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 350.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

