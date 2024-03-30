Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Hits New 1-Year High at $43.18

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $43.18 and last traded at $42.80, with a volume of 3037468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.50.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 3.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.24 and a 200 day moving average of $33.16.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 158.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 128.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 176,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,773,000 after purchasing an additional 793,141 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 2.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

