Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $53.93

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $53.93 and last traded at $53.83, with a volume of 2615 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.71.

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 65.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF during the first quarter worth $293,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $354,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF during the second quarter worth $885,000.

About Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF

The Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (DSTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks that score favourably for financial indebtedness, fundamental stability, and valuation. The portfolio is equally weighted, modified by free cash flow.

