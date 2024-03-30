DNOW (NYSE:DNOW) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $18.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. DNOW traded as high as $15.45 and last traded at $15.37, with a volume of 39589 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.25.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DNOW. StockNews.com downgraded DNOW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of DNOW from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on DNOW
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
DNOW Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.48.
DNOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $555.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.83 million. DNOW had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 11.60%. DNOW’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts expect that DNOW Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About DNOW
DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than DNOW
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for DNOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.