DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Bought by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in DocuSign by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 171.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Performa Ltd US LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on DocuSign from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on DocuSign from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on DocuSign from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DocuSign has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.33.

DOCU stock opened at $59.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.41. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.11 and a 1 year high of $64.76.

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $26,442.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,895.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Stephen Shute sold 15,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $861,515.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,842.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $26,442.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,895.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,604,469 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

