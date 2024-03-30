Dorman Lynn Strahan Sells 3,423 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Stock

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) insider Dorman Lynn Strahan sold 3,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total value of $325,561.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,002,445.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of KEX stock opened at $95.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Kirby Co. has a 1-year low of $66.42 and a 1-year high of $95.79. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.57.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $799.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.70 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Kirby in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Kirby during the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in Kirby by 166.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 10,934 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 6,832 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kirby by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,097,723 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $478,549,000 after acquiring an additional 81,808 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Kirby by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,828,758 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $143,521,000 after acquiring an additional 63,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Kirby by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 384,068 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

