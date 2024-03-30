Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, an increase of 143.2% from the February 29th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Dundee Price Performance
OTCMKTS:DDEJF opened at $0.72 on Friday. Dundee has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.73. The company has a current ratio of 35.13, a quick ratio of 35.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $63.73 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.68.
Dundee Company Profile
