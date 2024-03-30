Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, an increase of 143.2% from the February 29th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Get Dundee alerts:

Dundee Price Performance

OTCMKTS:DDEJF opened at $0.72 on Friday. Dundee has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.73. The company has a current ratio of 35.13, a quick ratio of 35.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $63.73 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.68.

Dundee Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Dundee Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its operating subsidiaries, the firm is engaged in diverse business activities in the areas of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate and infrastructure. The Corporation also holds, directly and indirectly, a portfolio of investments mostly in these key areas, as well as other select investments in both publicly listed and private enterprises.

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.