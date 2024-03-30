Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 48.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 37,499 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Cascade Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 6,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 4,100,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $312,625,000 after acquiring an additional 590,000 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $168,519,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW stock opened at $95.56 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $60.57 and a 1-year high of $96.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $57.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.13.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 23.35%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,141,963.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at $327,388.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,141,963.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at $327,388.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total value of $2,311,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,980,774.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 182,349 shares of company stock worth $15,334,555. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EW. Mizuho lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.80.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

