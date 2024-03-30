Elizabeth P. Bruno Sells 5,000 Shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Stock

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.70, for a total value of $298,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 328,593 shares in the company, valued at $19,617,002.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:BRC opened at $59.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.77. Brady Co. has a 12 month low of $46.77 and a 12 month high of $63.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.59 and its 200 day moving average is $57.26.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $322.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.61 million. Brady had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brady Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BRC shares. StockNews.com downgraded Brady from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America upgraded Brady from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRC. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Brady during the third quarter valued at approximately $975,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Brady by 722.3% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 54,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 47,829 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Brady by 2,366.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 825,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,452,000 after purchasing an additional 792,094 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brady by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 48,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 22,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brady in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,620,000. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

