Elk River Wealth Management LLC Purchases 264 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.6% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Well Done LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 13,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 26,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the period. West Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 92,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,763,000 after buying an additional 10,066 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 25,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPM has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $238.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.63.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $200.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $576.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $126.22 and a 52-week high of $200.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $182.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.87.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.57 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

In related news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total transaction of $765,811.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,656,006.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $1,101,861.90. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 59,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,864,394.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total transaction of $765,811.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,656,006.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 849,303 shares of company stock worth $155,107,447 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

