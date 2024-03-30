Epiq Partners LLC Has $2.95 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Epiq Partners LLC lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,321 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 2.1% of Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Wyrmwood Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Apple by 16,252.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 6,949,659 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.
Apple Trading Down 1.1 %
Apple stock opened at $171.48 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.35 and a 52 week high of $199.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.58.
Apple Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.95%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Redburn Atlantic cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Apple from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies cut Apple to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.53.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total transaction of $18,094,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,434,576 shares in the company, valued at $802,392,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
