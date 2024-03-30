Epiq Partners LLC Has $2.95 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Epiq Partners LLC lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,321 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 2.1% of Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Wyrmwood Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Apple by 16,252.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 6,949,659 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Down 1.1 %

Apple stock opened at $171.48 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.35 and a 52 week high of $199.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.58.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Redburn Atlantic cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Apple from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies cut Apple to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.53.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Apple

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total transaction of $18,094,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,434,576 shares in the company, valued at $802,392,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.