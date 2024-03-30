Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 72.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 27,539 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $2,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 341,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $84,559,000 after acquiring an additional 142,571 shares during the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 14,315 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 17,258 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,956 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Equifax from $208.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.22.

Equifax Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE EFX opened at $267.52 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.95 and a 1-year high of $275.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a PE ratio of 60.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.23.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.07. Equifax had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.45%.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

