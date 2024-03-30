Eric A. Hanson Sells 20,000 Shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) Stock

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) CFO Eric A. Hanson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total transaction of $383,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,487.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Lifeway Foods Price Performance

LWAY stock opened at $17.22 on Friday. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $19.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.98 million, a P/E ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 1.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Noble Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lifeway Foods in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lifeway Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lifeway Foods

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Lifeway Foods by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 260,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 79,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 30,145 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

Lifeway Foods Company Profile

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

