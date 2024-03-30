Errol G. Samuelson Sells 4,219 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 4,219 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $209,262.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 168,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,375,604.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $48.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.80 and a 52 week high of $61.13.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.75 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Zillow Group by 27.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its stake in Zillow Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 8,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Zillow Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Zillow Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Zillow Group by 24.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Z has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.75.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

