Errol G. Samuelson Sells 4,219 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 4,219 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $209,262.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 168,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,375,604.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Zillow Group Trading Down 3.2 %
Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $48.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.80 and a 52 week high of $61.13.
Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.75 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zillow Group
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Z has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.75.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zillow Group
About Zillow Group
Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Zillow Group
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.