Errol G. Samuelson Sells 4,219 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 4,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $209,262.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,375,604.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ZG stock opened at $47.86 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.23 and a 52-week high of $59.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.73.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.06. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.75 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 946,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,397,000 after purchasing an additional 317,683 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 322.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 149,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,711,000 after acquiring an additional 114,377 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 654,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,187,000 after acquiring an additional 212,875 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $873,000. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZG shares. Bank of America downgraded Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.71.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

