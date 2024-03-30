Evercore ISI Increases Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Price Target to $22.00

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “in-line” rating on the bank’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.56% from the company’s previous close.

RF has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Argus cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.28.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of RF stock opened at $21.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Regions Financial has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $21.08.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 22.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts expect that Regions Financial will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regions Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $210,379,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 296.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,902,000 after buying an additional 7,891,037 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 8.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,824,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $925,780,000 after buying an additional 4,160,768 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 162.1% in the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 5,904,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651,390 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at $56,804,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Recommended Stories

