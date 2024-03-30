Evercore ISI Increases The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target to $184.00

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.86% from the company’s current price.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $141.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.87.

Get Our Latest Report on PNC

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

NYSE:PNC opened at $161.60 on Thursday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a one year low of $109.40 and a one year high of $162.24. The company has a market cap of $64.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,442,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Norges Bank bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,039,481,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,888,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $756,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046,226 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 122,771.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,540,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,916 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,739,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,437,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,854 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,685,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.