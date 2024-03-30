Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $19.27

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.27 and last traded at $19.23, with a volume of 14497 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.08.

Get Fidelis Insurance alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIHL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Fidelis Insurance from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Fidelis Insurance from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Fidelis Insurance

Fidelis Insurance Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion and a PE ratio of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.12.

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $553.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.52 million. Fidelis Insurance had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 59.30%. As a group, research analysts predict that Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelis Insurance Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Fidelis Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelis Insurance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Fidelis Insurance by 146.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 29,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 17,324 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 58,706 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelis Insurance by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,360,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,618,000 after buying an additional 131,657 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 6,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fidelis Insurance

(Get Free Report)

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelis Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelis Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.