Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) Hits New 1-Year High at $45.30

Shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $45.30 and last traded at $45.23, with a volume of 26198 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.18.
Fidelity High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.40.
Institutional Trading of Fidelity High Dividend ETF
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,876,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,344,000 after buying an additional 218,258 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 640,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,086,000 after purchasing an additional 69,091 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 130.3% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 520,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,075,000 after purchasing an additional 294,344 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 498,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,230,000 after purchasing an additional 35,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 208.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 493,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,418,000 after purchasing an additional 333,824 shares in the last quarter.
About Fidelity High Dividend ETF
The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.
