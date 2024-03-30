Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 15,696 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 51.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,010,816 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $166,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,719 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.5% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 215,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,890,000 after acquiring an additional 11,181 shares during the period. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 77.4% in the third quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 173,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,562,000 after acquiring an additional 75,500 shares during the period. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at $7,096,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 1.0 %

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $74.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.76 billion, a PE ratio of -6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.53. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.91 and a 52 week high of $74.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Fidelity National Information Services Cuts Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 54.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on FIS. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,335.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,286.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

