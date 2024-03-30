Fidji Simo Sells 20,750 Shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) Stock

Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) CEO Fidji Simo sold 20,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $789,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 888,365 shares in the company, valued at $33,811,171.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Fidji Simo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 20th, Fidji Simo sold 82,461 shares of Maplebear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $3,139,290.27.

Maplebear Trading Up 0.5 %

CART opened at $37.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.55. Maplebear Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $42.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Maplebear ( NASDAQ:CART Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.62 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Maplebear Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Maplebear in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Maplebear from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Maplebear in a report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Maplebear from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maplebear

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Maplebear by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. raised its stake in shares of Maplebear by 389.5% during the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. 63.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maplebear Company Profile

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website. It also provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

