First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Hits New 12-Month High at $113.47

Shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $113.47 and last traded at $113.18, with a volume of 2311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.94.
First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.20.
First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.1685 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Core index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of US mid-cap equities selected using both growth and value screens. FNX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
