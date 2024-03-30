First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Hits New 12-Month High at $113.47

Shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $113.47 and last traded at $113.18, with a volume of 2311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.94.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.20.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.1685 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,237,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,657,000 after acquiring an additional 86,291 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 309,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,466,000 after buying an additional 74,946 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 9.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 765,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,713,000 after acquiring an additional 62,913 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 291,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,102,000 after purchasing an additional 59,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,931,000.

The First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Core index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of US mid-cap equities selected using both growth and value screens. FNX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

